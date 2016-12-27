George Michael’s family ‘touched’ by outpouring of love

George Michael’s family and close friends have been “touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love” from fans since the pop star’s tragic death, his publicist has said.

In a statement, she praised the “many kind words” and airplay given to his hits since the singer – known for the song ‘Last Christmas’, among others – died at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day.

The statement also said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death on Christmas Day, which was reported to have been caused by heart failure.

It came as crowds of people continued to gather at the 53-year-old star’s London home on Tuesday to lay flowers as a mark of respect.

The statement read: “The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death.

“For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received.

“Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times.”

The superstar, who had hits across four decades, had earlier been described as a “kind and generous man”, after he was found dead in bed by his partner.

His former long-term partner Kenny Goss said he was devastated at the death, which is being treated by police as “unexplained but not suspicious”.