George Michael street art tribute appears in Belfastt

A poignant street art tribute to George Michael has been appeared in Belfast city centre.

Artist Glen Molloy's tribute to the former Wham! superstar, which is on display on Botanic Avenue, has attracted lots of attention on Facebook since it was posted last night.

Glen, who has received a flood of messages praising his work, wrote "George Michael R.I.P."

Comments on his post included this one from Helena McBride: "Class. R.I.P. to a fantastic performer."

Michael, who was 53, was found dead on Christmas Day.

READ MORE: George Michael: Star 'quietly' donated millions to charity