Girl, 12, dies after collision involving 'beach buggy and Hilux'

A 12-year-old girl has died following a road traffic collision in County Down on Saturday (November 18).

The incident happened on the Flagstaff Road in Newry.

Inspector Kieran Quinn said: “The collision involved a beach buggy and a black Toyota Hilux.

"Two girls, aged 12 and 14, were travelling on the buggy when they were involved in the collision at around 2:50pm.

"The 12 year old girl, who was a passenger on the buggy, died as a result of injuries she sustained.

"The 14-year-old girl sustained a broken leg and remains in hospital.

"The driver of the other vehicle was not injured as a result of the collision.



“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the Flagstaff Road area at the time and witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Newry or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 772 18/11/17."