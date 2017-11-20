Girl, 12, killed in Co Down crash ‘talented in every way’

A 12-year-old girl who lost her life in a road collision involving a ‘beach buggy’ and a Toyota Hilux on Saturday has been described as “talented in every way, brainy and just a lovely wee girl”.

The girl, named locally as Nicole Fegan from the Mayobridge area of Co Down, was a passenger in a beach buggy that collided with the pick-up truck on the Flagstaff Road in Newry.

Another girl, aged 14, suffered a broken leg in the same collision and was taken to hospital.

Nicole was a pupil at Our Lady’s Grammar School in Newry and past pupil of St Patrick’s Primary and Nursery School in Mayobridge.

Both schools paid tribute to her on Sunday.

She was also a member of Mayobridge GAC who participated in Gaelic football, camogie and handball and had taken part in the Scór na nÓg talent competition just the night before her death.

Mayobridge GAC has announced that it is opening a book of condolence.

Independent councillor Jarlath Tinnelly, who lives in Mayobridge, described Nicole as “an all-rounder”.

He said: “My wife was a classroom assistant in Mayobridge, the school this child only left in June, and she was very fond of her.

“My wife is very upset about it. She was the smartest wee child. She was an all-rounder – sports, music, and brains to burn.

“She was talented in every way, she was brainy and just a lovely wee girl.”

In a statement, her former primary school in Mayobridge said: “As educators we are fortunate to teach many wonderful children but Nicole was such a special girl.

“We have memories of her kindness and her willingness to contribute to the life of the school through her musical ability, her sporting talents, her desire to do her best at all times and her beautiful smile.”

The collision happened at around 2.50pm on Saturday.