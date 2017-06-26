Girl, 15 drowns in hotel swimming pool in Crete

A 15-year-old Irish girl has drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Crete.

The teenager was discovered dead in the resort village Stalida on the Greek island on Tuesday afternoon, local media says.

She was reportedly found by her parents.

Paramedics called to the scene were unable to resuscitate her.

Her body was removed to a local hospital for a post mortem examination.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance to the girl's family.