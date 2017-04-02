Girl victim of alleged assault at rail station

A 14-year-old girl has been the victim of an alleged assault and robbery at a train station in Co Antrim.

The victim told police she was struck on the head during the incident at Larne station around 10.15pm on Saturday, March 25.

Constable Shaw said: “A 14-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in the area around Larne train station. The victim reported being struck on the head by these individuals during the attack, and subsequently her mobile telephone was stolen.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at Larne Station on the non-emergency number 101.”