Glenshane Crash: Loreto Douglas is laid to rest

The Londonderry woman killed in a road traffic collision on the Glenshane Pass last week was laid to rest today.

Loreta Douglas, 64, tragically lost her life when the car she was travelling in was involved in a three vehicle collision on the main Londonderry to Belfast road.

Loreto Douglas.

Ms. Douglas was airlifted to hospital from the scene of the collision but died a while later.

Ms. Douglas’ funeral took place in Thornhill Chapel, the place she once served as a nun.

There were emotional scenes as Ms. Douglas’ coffin emerged from the chapel after the Requiem Mass.

Friends, relatives and those who knew Ms. Douglas described her as a “lovely woman” who was “always gracious”.

Ms. Douglas worked for the Lifestart Foundation and her colleagues described her as their “dearest friend”.

The daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Douglas (formerly of Dervock Street), Loreto is survived by her brother, John, sister-in-law Teresa, nephews Michael and Paul and niece, Charmaine.