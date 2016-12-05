Glyn was highly regarded neighbour and friend

Tributes have been paid to a Lurgan man who passed away suddenly on Sunday night due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Glyn Girvan was found at his home in Albert Street on Sunday evening after police and the NI Fire and Rescue Service were called.

Firefighters detected the deadly gas carbon monoxide soon after.

Fire crews and police sealed off the Albert Street area and told residents to stay indoors after the 72-year-old man’s body was discovered.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “We received a call from PSNI at 9.40pm on Sunday 4 December 2016 to attend an incident on Albert Street, Lurgan.

“Two Fire Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Portadown Fire Station attended the incident.

“Wearing breathing apparatus Firefighters entered the mid-terrace property and confirmed the presence of carbon monoxide.

“Tragically a man in his 70’s had been confirmed dead at the scene.

“A 60m exclusion zone was put in place and residents in the area were advised to stay indoors.

“The property was ventilated and the incident was dealt with at 11.17pm.”

The PSNI said it was investigating.

Sergeant Nicholas Woods said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the Albert Street area of Craigavon on Sunday, 4 December.

“A post mortem is due to take place. “There are no further details at this stage.”

Mr Girvan was a very valued member of the community and highly thought of in the Albert St area in particular.

One local resident said he was a very popular figure in the town.

He was regarded as a kind and thoughtful neighbour with a lovely pleasant temperament and good heart.

He had worked for The Optical in Lurgan’s Avenue Road and then the Good Year factory before it closed.

Latterly he had worked as a carpet fitter for Sam Elliot Carpets for many years retiring just five years ago.

He was an avid motorcycle racer taking part in a number of events at Lurgan Park

Glyn was a very sociable man and was well known in local bars in Lurgan, particularly his beloved Windsor Club.

He was predeceased by his wife Shirley who passed away 20 years ago.

The couple had three boys, Glyn Junior, Paul and Keith and one daughter Bronwyn as well as ten grandchildren.

His funeral arrangements will be released by his family at a later stage