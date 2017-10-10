Government pledge 'unrelenting' efforts to safeguard Bombardier jobs

Business secretary Greg Clark has told MP'S the complaint brought by Boeing against Bombardier was completely unjustified.

Updating the House of Commons on the situation, Mr Clark said the government would not relent in its efforts to safeguard jobs of Bombardier workers in Belfast.

He said they would demonstrate aid given to Bombardier was "completely in line with international norms" and "consistent with the assistant Boeing has had".

"And we will demonstrate that in a convincing way," he said.