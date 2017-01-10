Green light for Hillsborough Castle visitor centre

Plans for the creation of a new visitor centre at Hillsborough Castle have been approved by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Planning Committee.

Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) is planning a number of new developments and improvements at the historic property, including a visitor centre, charities building and restoration of the gardens.

The charity, which acquired Hillsborough Castle in April 2014, claims the ambitious project could attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to the village annually, and support hundreds of new jobs.

At their meeting on Monday, January 9, members of the council’s Planning Committee voted unanimously to approve the HRP application.

Commenting on the approval decision, committee chairman Councillor Alexander Redpath commented: “This is one of the most exciting applications that has ever come before the planning committee. The development of Hillsborough Castle as one of Northern Ireland’s foremost visitor attractions will put Lisburn and Castlereagh firmly on the map for tourists.

“The potential economic benefits of this application cannot be overstated. As well as directly supporting hundreds of jobs we expect significant spin-offs as businesses relocate to Hillsborough to take advantage of the increase in tourism.”

Stressing that the council is “looking forward to a productive partnership with HRP moving forward”, the UUP representative added: “I believe that significant efforts have been made by HRP to engage with the local community and to mitigate the impact on local people of this major tourist attraction on their doorstep. A major investment is being made in a new car park to facilitate visitor traffic directly from the A1 to minimise extra traffic in the village.”

Welcoming the committee’s decision, Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler commented: “This latest initiative provides the foundation for additional jobs for Hillsborough both in the castle itself and with traders in the village who benefit from the increase in footfall.

“There is also a significant opportunity to train local people for these new roles in partnership with local schools and South Eastern Regional College, and I thoroughly welcome the prospect.

“If handled correctly we have the opportunity to transform the lives of dozens, if not hundreds of local families through the creation of additional high quality employment.”

It’s understood HRP hopes to have many of the proposed improvements at the castle completed by 2019.