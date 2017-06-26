Green light for York Street interchange project under DUP-Tory deal

A scheme designed to ease congestion on Belfast's motorways is to get the go-ahead as part of the DUP's deal with the Tories.

The UK Government will provide £200 million for infrastructure development, including a scheme to replace a junction linking three of the busiest roads in Northern Ireland.

The York Street Interchange will involve an underpass and bridge and is designed to improve links between the M1, M2 and M3. More than 100,000 vehicles pass through it daily.

Last year a Stormont minister said uncertainty over EU funding had threatened the project.

It could erase the last bottleneck on dual carriageway and motorway stretching from County Antrim to County Cork in the Irish Republic.