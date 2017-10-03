Greens ‘waking up to reality’ over SF’s stance on Irish act

The Green Party appears to be “belatedly walking up to the reality” that Sinn Fein is using the Irish language as “excuse” not to restore devolution, it has been claimed.

The remarks from TUV leader Jim Allister come after Green leader Steven Agnew rounded on republicans for “bringing this country to its knees” over its ongoing demand for an Irish language act.

Speaking at the Green Party conference at the weekend, Mr Agnew said Sinn Fein was using the Irish language as an “excuse not to go into government, but not the reason”.

And yesterday, the Green leader told BBC Radio Ulster he was concerned that Sinn Fein was “no longer interested” in restoring the power-sharing institutions at Stormont.

Mr Agnew’s comments appeared to be in sharp contrast to his position back in August, when he was pictured posing alongside Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams at an event aimed at garnering support for an Irish language act.

Sinn Fein’s demand for legislation protecting Irish has been the key stumbling block as attempts to break the political deadlock in Northern Ireland continue.

The Greens and Alliance have both sided with Sinn Fein in calling for an Irish language act.

But in his speech at the weekend, Mr Agnew said that while the Greens supported the idea of an act, he slammed Sinn Fein for its refusal to go back into government.

He added: “A majority of MLAs are in favour of an Irish language act. In fact a majority of MLAs are also in favour of marriage equality and a bill of rights.

“If Sinn Fein were serious about these issues the solution would be to get agreement on reform of petition of concern.”

But the North Down MLA claimed that such a move would “not fit the Sinn Fein divide and conquer strategy”.

Unionists have called on the Greens to clarify their position.

He added: “It would be welcome if Steven and his party reconsidered their position on the matter.

“When Steven stands with the Irish language groups one can only conclude that he supports their policies on Irish.

“These include – affirmative action for Irish speakers when it comes to jobs in the public sector, official language status for Irish, bilingual road signs, the right to have court proceedings in Irish and the creation of a new criminal offence of refusing or failing to cooperate with the Irish language commissioner.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers said the Greens “need to make up their mind where they stand” on this issue.

He added: “One minute they’re standing posing for photographs and holding placards beside the man who is holding the country to ransom in support of an Irish language act and now they’re trying to put some clear blue water between themselves and Sinn Fein.

“Steven and the Greens should not let themselves be hoodwinked by Adams.”