Gregory Campbell: It's not every day you dish out a 5-1 thrashing!

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has paid tribute to darts star Daryl Gurney in what some will interpret as reference to the Republic of Ireland’s spectacular 1 - 5 collapse in their World Cup play-off against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

While the dreams of the Republic of Ireland and the Londonderry quartet of James McClean, Shane Duffy, Eunan O’Kane and Martin O’Neill were being dashed in Dublin, another Londonderry man, Mr. Gurney, was beating Darren Webster 5 - 1 to secure passage to the second round of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

Daryl Gurney

Mr. Campbell congratulated the darts star via a post on his Facebook page, remarking: “Fantastic result for a Londonderry sports star. Not every day you dish out a 5 - 1 thrashing. He has the world at his feet, step forward darts star Daryl Gurney.”

