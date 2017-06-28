Grenfell Tower survivor confronts minister during TV interview

A minister has been angrily confronted by a Grenfell Tower survivor during a TV interview.

Oluwaseun Talabi, who fled the 14th floor of the burning tower with his family, jumped up on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show and challenged housing minister Alok Sharma over accommodation.

He was held back by fellow residents as he told the Tory MP he was not prepared to accept inadequate rehousing.

Tempers boiled over as Mr Sharma discussed efforts to find new properties for those displaced by the disaster.

As he spoke of his admiration for the victims of the tragedy, an interjection came from the audience in the area's Maxilla social club, telling him: "Stop it, please."

An emotional Mr Talabi approached the minister and pointed his finger at him, saying: "I am not moving my child from here to here to here to here - I want permanent accommodation.

"If I don't get permanent accommodation, I'm not going to accept it. I am not going to take any house you give me, it has to be suitable. Don't give me any accommodation.

"I was happy in my house. I work hard, I work hard, I had a good house."

He was then led back to his seat.

He had earlier told the host his family had "lost everything" in the fire.

Mr Sharma was interrupted by survivors several times during the show, starting when it was suggested only temporary accommodation was being arranged.

After the confrontation, Mr Sharma said: "Right now we have a lot of people who are in hotels. What we've said is that we are dealing with these housing needs assessments with everyone and if anyone is here who has not had that done, I will personally sit down with you straight after this and we will go through."

Frustration has been expressed by residents after they have reportedly been forced to move between hotels several times since the blaze.