Grenfell Tower victim Isaac, five, died after 'inhalation of fumes'

One of the youngest victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy choked to death on fumes from the fire, an inquest heard.

The body of five-year-old Isaac Paulos, who lived with his family on the 18th floor, was found on the 13th floor, Westminster Coroner's Court was told.

The youngster, who vanished in the dense fumes as his family attempted to escape the blaze, had to be identified by his dental records.

Westminster coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox opened and adjourned the inquests of four people including Isaac on Monday.

Coroner's officer Eric Sword told the short hearing Isaac's preliminary cause of death had been given as "inhalation of fire fumes".

Dr Wilcox told the court she had met with his parents and passed on her condolences to them.

She added that some 18 of the at least 79 victims had so far been formally identified.

Dr Wilcox told the inquest the investigation was extremely challenging.

She said: "I have now formally identified 18 people who have died within this tower block and the tragic fire incident.

"There are many outstanding identifications still to come.

"It can't really be explained in enough detail how complex an investigation this is in terms of identification and in terms of recovery of bodies on a dangerous site that my team are not allowed to enter because the building is being shored up."

The other three victims whose inquests were opened included artist Khadija Saye, 24.

The artist, hailed as a "wonderful young woman" by Tottenham MP David Lammy, was due to appear on a BBC documentary about her work, which was on show in Venice as part of a collection on the theme of diaspora.

The inquest heard Miss Saye, also known as Ya-Haddy Sisi Saye, was found on a hallway on the ninth floor, 11 floors below her 20th floor home.

The heard was told her preliminary cause of death was "inhalation of fire fumes and burns".

The inquest of her mother, Mary Ajaoi Augustus Mendy, was also opened.

The body of Ms Mendy, 54, also known as Sissy Mendy, was found on the 13th floor.

Her provisional cause of death was "fire fumes, pending further investigation", Mr Sword told the inquest.

She was also identified via dental records.

The fourth inquest was that of Mohamednur Tuccu, 44, whose body was recovered from close to the nearby leisure centre.

He had been reported missing alongside his wife Amalahmedin and his three-year-old daughter after visiting relatives in Grenfell Tower, his employer previously said.

His provisional cause of death was also inhalation of fire fumes.