Grenfell Tower victims rise to 79

The death toll from the Grenfell Tower fire has risen to 79, police said.

Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said five people had been formally identified and the rest were “sadly” missing presumed dead.

He told reporters the “awful reality” was that it might not be possible to identify all the victims.

Some families have lost more than one member, he added.

The announcement came ahead of a minute’s silence to be held at 11am across all Government buildings to remember the people who lost their lives and all those affected by the fire in north Kensington last week.