Grieving fiancée pays moving tribute to tragic boxer Manuel Caddell

A Belfast man who tragically lost his life in a road crash this week has been described as “my rock” by his grieving fiancee.

Manuel Caddell, who is understood to be aged in his early 20s, died following a road traffic collision in Crumlin, Co Antrim on Monday morning.

The west Belfast father-of-one was killed when the Audi car he was driving collided with a lorry on the Manse Road at its junction with Nutts Corner Road around 10.50am. The driver of the lorry was not injured.

Mr Caddell, a boxer and former pupil of De La Salle College, is survived by his fiancee Roisin Farrelly and their young daughter Mya.

In a moving tribute on Facebook yesterday, Ms Farrelly said: “Thank you everyone for your kind messages my heart has been ripped apart.

“Please Manuel just let us all wake up and let this be a big dream. I don’t what I will do with out you. You were my rock of our family. Your are with your daddy now your best friend.

“Me and Mya will be lost without you please give me the strength to cope I love you forever. Unit we meet again my special angel.”

Friend James Tennyson added: “Shocked and devastated at news of a good friend Manuel Caddell passing away, met this guy through boxing at a young age and also helped me with sparring at the early stages off my pro career.

“He was an absolute gentleman. Another life taken far too soon. Prayers and thoughts are with his family, fiancee and his we daughter.”

Videos have also emerged online of people gathering in west Belfast to commemorate Mr Caddell’s life, with a number of lanterns being released in his memory.