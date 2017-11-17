Grieving mum warns over latest scam letter

A grieving Lurgan mum has hit out after she received a scam letter addressed to her late son - just days before the anniversary of his death.

Maureen Dolan said not enough is being done to tackle the scam artists who commonly target people through emails but who have also resorted to the old fashioned post to ply their disgusting trade.

Last week Maureen got home from work to be shown a letter purporting to be from the UK Health Lottery claiming her son Aaron - who passed away on November 25, 2007 - had won £350,000.

Maureen said: “My husband showed me the letter when I got home from work and I was angry and upset.”

It was particularly difficult coming so close to the tenth anniversary of her beloved son - who was only 19 when he died.

She explained that soon after her son’s passing she had signed a form with the post office to prevent post being delivered in his name.

Maureen was also moved to warn others of the fraudulent nature of the letters. She said: “I just want to make sure people are aware this is a scam and not to get caught out.”

According to the Action Fraud Website the letters are an attempt to get victims to supply personal information and copies of documents such as passport as proof of identity. The fraudsters then use this information to steal your identity.

To report such letters call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.