Grieving son pays tribute to his ‘role model and best friend’

The heartbroken son of a Lisburn man who was killed in a road traffic collision near Legacurry says his father was his role model and best friend.

Gary Wilson (50) died following a three-vehicle crash at the junction of Old Ballynahinch Road and Comber Road on Monday morning (August 14).

Paying tribute to Mr Wilson, his only son, also called Gary, said: “I know most say their dad is best, but mine actually was.

“He was a man who would give you his last pound and then borrow another five to make sure you weren’t stuck.

“He was forever doing an odd job or favour for someone - half of Lisburn can vouch for that. He didn’t even have to know them. Just being a friend of a friend was good enough in most cases.

“He was such a handy man that we joked that he must’ve owned half of Screwfix. There was no job he wouldn’t tackle.”

Gary said his father was also a very proud grandfather, of Christian (9) and Zach (5).

“I’ve not only lost my daddy, but my role model and my best friend,” he added.

Gary’s football club, Warren Young Men, said officials and players were deeply saddened by the news of Mr Wilson’s death.

“It’s with a heavy heart I am writing this. We are deeply saddened by the news of Gary Wilson (Snr) passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary and your family circle,” the club posted on Facebook.️

“May you find strength in the love of your family and in the warm embrace of true friends.”

Several other football clubs also posted messages online passing on their condolences to Gary and his family.

Following the tragedy, a number of local politicians have made calls for road safety improvements at the “dangerous junction”.

