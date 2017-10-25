Growing concern at possibility of curb on use of volunteer minibus drivers

The Presbyterian Church is the latest group to express concerns about proposals that could jeopardise many community groups’ use of volunteer minibus drivers.

Ahead of a public meeting organised by community transport providers in Lisburn on Tuesday morning, Rev Dr Norman Hamilton said a “way forward” must be found before the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) makes any decisions that could affect services.

Former moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Norman Hamilton, has voiced his concerns

A public consultation is ongoing, and last week a DfI spokesman said the implications of a legal challenge against the current arrangements – which allow a volunteer with a car driving licence to drive a minibus – should be known by the end of the month.

Those opposed to any change in how the current legislation is being interpreted claim services will be decimated as most volunteer-reliant organisations and charities could not afford the cost of putting drivers through the additional driving test and Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) – typically between £700 and £1,000.

However, the Federation of Passenger Transport NI – a local transport trade association – legally challenged what it called the “lack of clarification” on minibus driver licensing, and said organisations relying on volunteers had a responsibility to ensure all drivers are competent and properly licensed.

Rev Hamilton, convener of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s Council for Public Affairs, said the church will respond to the public consultation.

“In the interim, it is important to say that we recognise the serious concerns that have been raised about the potential effect of a sudden change on schools, churches, charities and transport for people with disabilities. A way forward must be found that avoids a detrimental impact on vital services and community life,” he said.

Rev Hamilton also said there was “no obvious need” for requirements to be more restrictive here than in other parts of the UK.

Tina McMillan of Lagan Valley Rural Transport (LVRT) fears the changes could restrict many services, including church and community work initiatives.

She also fears a lack of public awareness means new restrictions could be imposed before volunteer-reliant organisations have had time to put drivers through the appropriate test.

Commenting on yesterday’s meeting at Lisburn Civic Centre, she said: “It is a campaign event where all the rural partnerships ... decided to have an event, to bring the customers down to the centre, and let them have their voice, and to say what it would mean to them if their services were taken away.”

Ms McMillan was one of a number of stakeholders who met DfI permanent secretary Peter May earlier this week, but afterwards said they were “no further on,” as the situation was still being assessed.

A DfI spokesman acknowledged there has been “some confusion” over interpretation of legislation.

“The draft guidance was issued for public consultation on September 22. It confirmed that under the existing legislation paid drivers should not be able to drive a minibus on their D1 (not for hire or reward) driving licence and that some volunteer drivers, undertaking commercial passenger transport activities, may also require a full D or D1 driving licence.

“For example, teachers in paid employment who have a D1 category on their licence can no longer drive a school minibus without a Driver CPC qualification.”

He added: “It is clear that this is a highly complex and controversial area which has been subject to significant public and political interest. The department is very mindful of the impacts on the community and schools and has been engaging widely with those affected and with other interested organisations including the Equality Commission, about the delivery of key services.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler attended Tuesday’s meeting and afterwards expressed his support for the campaign to oppose new restrictions.

“I am extremely concerned at reports that the Department for Infrastructure is planning to introduce new licensing proposals which would have a devastating impact on a range of groups who rely on volunteers with car licences to drive mini-buses.

“I understand that departmental officials have been pressing for this idea for eight years, but that successive ministers – including the Ulster Unionist Party’s Danny Kennedy – resisted the idea,” he said.

Mr Butler added: “There are now genuine concerns that the department will take advantage of the current political impasse whereby there is no minister, to impose new regulations and require volunteer-reliant organisations to put drivers through what is an unnecessary test.

“I am a member of an all-party group of MLAs which has requested a meeting next Monday with Peter May, the permanent secretary at the Department for Infrastructure, to highlight our concerns and to ensure the department is put on notice that any attempt to act in such a manner will not be accepted.”

Sinn Fein’s Sean Lynch also opposes any changes that will impact on services.

“We have very serious concerns about the planned changes to minibus licensing laws,” he said.

“The proposals are likely to have a very damaging impact on the ability of health trusts, sports clubs and other community organisations to provide minibus transport.

“Rural community transport partnerships, which currently provide over 200,000 trips a year to elderly people, disabled people and the most isolated and vulnerable communities across the north, will be particularly badly affected.”

Mr Lynch added: “Sinn Fein met with the department last week and made clear they have a duty under equality legislation to ensure any changes do not negatively impact on vulnerable groups such as disabled and elderly people.”