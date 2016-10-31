Halloween: Londonderry hosts Europe’s biggest festival

Thousands of people flooded onto the streets of Londonderry on Monday evening to take part in the city’s 30th anniversary Hallowe’en celebrations.

The city has been synonymous with Hallowe’en since 1986 and on Monday it was easy to why.

The light installations in the grounds of St. Columb's Cathedral during the Awakening of The Walls. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 28.10.16

People from all over the world came to sample the unique atmosphere.

The family friendly event was befitting of the 30th anniversary celebrations.

The night kicked off when the carnival parade started at 7p.m. and the rain held off to allow all of the performers to make it back to Queen’s Quay in time for the fireworks.

Hallowe’en in Londonderry is famous for the fireworks display and this year’s were bigger, louder and more exciting than ever.

Erin and Farrah Healy pictured at the Guildhall during Saturday night Hallowe�"en celebrations.

Sadly, it started to rain shortly after the start of the firework display but it didn’t dampen the spirits of the revellers on the street.