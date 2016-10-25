Harry ‘greatly looking forward’ to Caribbean island visits

Prince Harry is “greatly looking forward” to meeting the people of the Caribbean when he tours the region next month, Kensington Palace has said.

Harry is also “honoured” to be representing the Queen when he travels to Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines over 15 days starting on November 20.

His Caribbean island tour will mark the 50th anniversary of independence for Barbados, the 50th anniversary of independence for Guyana, and the 35th anniversary of independence for Antigua and Barbuda.

The Prince paid an official visit to Barbados six years ago in 2010, when he danced the calypso on stage to raise money at a Haiti benefit concert. It will be his first official visit to the other countries.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “Prince Harry is honoured to be representing the Queen, in the year of her 90th birthday, particularly as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Guyana mark their own important anniversaries of independence.

“Prince Harry holds special memories of his last visit to the Caribbean, and of the warmth, friendliness and sense of fun that comes so naturally to this region. His Royal Highness is greatly looking forward to meeting more of the people who call it home, and for the opportunity during this tour to be visiting some countries for the first time.

“This visit will allow Prince Harry to experience more of the unique and individual cultures and traditions of these special Commonwealth Realms and countries. His Royal Highness is grateful to have the chance to visit nations that play such important roles in the Commonwealth, and have extended such warmth to his family for many years.”

Harry’s tour will begin in Antigua and Barbuda.