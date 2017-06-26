Hatchet attack: two charged with attempted murder

Two 26-year-old men have been charged with attempted murder following a hatchet attack on a 34-year-old man in north Belfast on Sunday, June 25.

They are due before Belfast Magistrates Court later today.

Detective Inspector Paul Rowland said: “The 34 year old victim was assaulted and struck in the head with a hatchet in the Glenrosa Link area at around 1.15am.”

The victims’ condition in hospital after the attack was described as stable.

The arrested individuals, both aged 26, were detained by police a short time after the attack.