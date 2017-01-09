‘He’s just a little boy’ - horror at online trolls targeting wee Jay (13) on Rangers forum

Outrage has followed news that cyber trolls targeted little Jay Beatty on a Rangers web forum.

Vile comments about the young Celtic fan were posted on the Rangers forum with several slurs directed at the youngster.

Jay Beatty with his father Martin

This is the latest online abuse to be hurled at the Lurgan lad, who has Downs Syndrome and aged just 13-years-old.

The attack appeared on a Rangers web forum following the Hoops’ 2-1 Glasgow Derby victory at Ibrox on New Year’s Eve.

Rival supporters have since united to condemn the trolls and many Rangers fans have also posted support of Jay on social media.

Jay’s mum, Aine, who set up the pioneering charity Downs and Proud, thanked everyone for their support.

“He is just a little boy who really loves his football team.

“To the minority that mock him, you don’t know him. If you did know him you would never dream of mocking him,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you for all the messages and comments of support. We really appreciate it and together we won’t let the behaviour of others destroy a little bhoy’s dream.”

Jay’s dad Martin said: “Thank you to everyone for all your kind words we really appreciate it.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that we are looking into the comments posted on a social media site.”

Scores of Jay fans posted their support to the family on Facebook and Twitter.

The posts were met with numerous heartwarming comments from social media users.

Lindsay McLean wrote: “Jay is a beautiful loving and kind boy.

“Any human with any decency loves him and should find inspiration and the key to happiness from his passion and enthusiasm!

“Live your dream Jay you will never walk alone.”

Yvonne McAleenan commented: “Keep your heads up Aine and Martin he is a wee legend and a credit to you both.”

While Rangers fan Peter MacDonald wrote: “I am appalled, there’s no excuses for scum who do this.

“Both sides have their share of idiots and we should push them out of our support. Keep supporting your team Jay.”

Kevin Mcdonagh wrote: “It breaks my heart and gives me gut wrench when I read about the posts that are meant to be going about wee Jay. I hope the police catch and put them through the courts and for their punishment get sent on community service and be made to go and work with people with Downs Syndrome maybe then they will see how lovely and happy these people who they so bring down and abuse live their lives to the full. Tell wee Jay to keep doing the fantastic ambassador job he does for the hoops.”