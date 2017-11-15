£100,000 raised so far to fund boy’s experimental treatment

An appeal to help fund treatment for a 12-year-old Waringstown boy has passed an important milestone, with £100,000 raised so far.

It takes the family of Cameron Truesdale a third of the way to their £300,000 target to pay for an experimental series of treatments in Mexico.

The family have been in Mexico since September with the fundraising efforts continuing apace.

They said they have been humbled by the generosity shown so far and by the manner in which the people of Lurgan, and further afield, have taken Cameron to their hearts.

It has not been an easy journey, uprooting from their Waringstown home to travel halfway across the world for the treatments.

But Cameron’s DIPG tumour is showing signs of shrinking.

He has already had several treatments and there are more to follow, which requires further funding.

Coming up is a key fundraiser with the Star Ball to be held in the Seagoe Hotel on December 1. The evening will feature a three-course meal, entertainment by Freddie Mercurcy tribute act Flash Harry, and an auction.

Cameron’s parents Cassandra Finnegan and Hammie Truesdale paid tribute to all those who had already done so much to help their son.

They said: “Thank you so much everyone for all the kind messages, thoughts and prayers, we really appreciate it.

“It has been tough at times but we are in the right place with the right doctors looking after him.

“Unfortunately these costs are an additional worry, instead of being able to concentrate on just Cameron we also have to keep fundraising to keep his treatments going to get rid of his cancer. This isn’t easy; constantly begging people for help isn’t easy and only gets harder.

“We are so grateful for everyone who has helped us in every way.”

They added: “We just need to keep going and with such wonderful support at home for Cameron we are determined to keep [going] and raise the other £200,000 we need.

“We thought finding a treatment was impossible in January and then we found it, we thought raising £100,000 was impossible but everyone has gone above and beyond for him. So nothing is impossible.”

Tickets to the Star Ball – costing £65 a head or £600 for a table of 10 – are available from the Seagoe Hotel, the Planters Tavern in Waringstown or call 07883 069 876.