£20 million paid in damages in clinical and social care negligence cases

Nearly £20 million was paid out in damages on clinical and social care negligence cases in Northern Ireland in the 2016/17 financial year, figures published yesterday by the Department of Health show. Overall, negligence cases cost £28.5 million once the £6.3 million paid on plaintiff costs and the £2.6 million paid on defense costs is factored in.

In the same year, 667 new negligence cases were opened in Northern Ireland, 632 cases were closed, with another 2,769 cases remaining open.

A further 246 cases had been settled as the close of the financial year, on March 31, 2017.