Almost 3000 kids among Ireland's 8000-plus homeless

Some 8,160 people, including almost 3,000 children, are homeless, official figures have revealed.

The numbers exclude rough sleepers, with about 200 people on average thought to be on the streets of Dublin every night.

The Government report on homeless people in emergency accommodation such as hotels, B&Bs, hostels and family hubs in July revealed 1,429 families were affected by the crisis.

There were 905 single parents and 2,973 children.

The Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government's Homelessness Report said the crisis was worst in Dublin where 3,528 adults were without a home.

The records also showed that in the capital there were 1,178 homeless families comprising 2,423 children.

In Limerick the number of homeless adults was 297; in Cork it was 248; Galway 180; and Kildare 135.

Earlier this week the Peter McVerry Trust called for homelessness to be made a priority issue in Budget 2018 - due to be announced on October 10, which is World Homeless Day.

The charity warned that if the unprecedented housing crisis continues at the current rate 8,300 people will be homeless by that date.

There have also been calls for the Government to build 90,000 social housing units to alleviate the crisis - double the target for the next five years.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said repairing the sector is his top priority.

"As I have previously said, we must continue to work hard and redouble our efforts. There is no shortage of will or determination to deal with this issue. Resources are not an obstacle to the urgent efforts required," he said.

Mr Murphy will meet the country's local authority chiefs at a special summit in the Custom House on Friday to discuss additional responses to the crisis.

The minister said about 1,800 homeless people or families have this year moved out of emergency accommodation into a tenancy.

The Government is also planning to have more than 15 family hubs in the Dublin region this year, while Dublin City Council is reportedly aiming to open another 200 beds for homeless people this winter.