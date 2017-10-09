Search

Campaigners raise awareness after suicide tragedies

Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 7th October 2017 Mental health march in Belfast city centre organised by campaigner Philip McTaggart, who lost his son Philip to suicide in 2003. The march follows the death of 31-year-old Stephen Ferrin who died in September. He had previously lost his two brothers to suicide. Stephen Ferrin's mother Patricia (centre) pictured at the march along with family and friends including organiser Philip McTaggart(second from front right.) Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com
A mental health march took place in Belfast city centre on Saturday, organised by campaigner Philip McTaggart, pictured second from the front on the right. Mr Taggart lost his son Philip to suicide in 2003.

The march follows the death of 31-year-old north Belfast man Stephen Ferrin, who died from suicide in September and who previously lost his two brothers, a cousin and several friends in the same manner. Mr Ferrin’s mother Patricia (centre) also took part in the march along with family and friends.

Mrs Ferrin has said previously she is particularly concerned about the level of health service support for people at risk of suicide and for the younger generation.