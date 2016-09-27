Care Home operator goes into administration

A care home operator in Northern Ireland has gone into administration.

Care Circle Ltd and Slemish Homes Ltd, which are part of Care Circle Group, own and operate three homes and manage another.

The homes owned by the companies are Braefield in Connor, Slemish in Ballymena and Kingsway in Dunmurry. They also operate the Fairfields home in Cookstown.

Deloitte, which has been appointed administrator, said the homes will continue to operate as normal and there are no job losses planned as a result of the companies being put into administration.

The homes employ 310 permanent and agency staff.

Peter Allen, from Deloitte, said the businesses have been placed into administration to enable continued trading.

“All necessary steps have been taken to ensure the existing standard of care remains in place at the homes,” he said.

“We are operating closely with the regulator and the trusts, and we will be meeting residents and their families to explain the purpose of the administration and to provide comfort that there will be no material difference in how the homes operate.”

He said the intention was to sell the homes as going concerns, with them operating “business as usual” until a buyer, or buyers, is identified.