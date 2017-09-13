Carrick lodge reach out to children with little known, extremely debilitating disease

Carrickfergus District Orange Lodge has supported a local family in their latest gesture of charitable outreach.

Orangemen recently made a donation to Greg and Sarah Coates in aid of their two young children – Noah and Gracie – who both suffer from a little-known but extremely debilitating disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.

The terminal, recessive neurological condition is very rare, with only approximately 250 cases reported worldwide.

A district spokesman said: “The plight of this family simply touched our hearts and we felt that we as the local Orange lodge, and prominent community organisation within the town, had to do something to help this family.

“We therefore decided to ask our lodges, Orange halls, friends and family to help support our fundraising efforts for the Coates family over the summer months."

A charitable fundraising event was held in the King William III Memorial Orange Hall earlier this year.

Over the Twelfth period, individual Carrick lodges and halls also took part in their own fundraising efforts, aided by a range of local businesses who provided financial support and services for the cause.

The spokesman added: “After all the pledges of support were received we are delighted to announce that we raised a sum of £2,250 for a local family and hope and pray that this goes some way to helping them in their endeavours to raise the profile of this disease."