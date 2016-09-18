Charity walkers pound the roads around Stormont

A fundraising walk organised by the Alzheimer’s Society attracted nearly 3,000 people to the grounds of Stormont Estate on Saturday.

The Memory Walk has so far raised £60,000, a total which continues to rise.

Alzheimer’s Society community fundraiser Laura Summerbell said: ‘There was a brilliant atmosphere at Stormont for the Belfast Memory Walk and it was lovely to see so many people supporting a great cause.

“Everyone taking part helped to improve the lives of people living with dementia and their carers. A huge thank you to all who made the event such a success.”

Walkers began from Parliament Buildings and completed a 1km or 6km route around Stormont.

Liz, from Belfast, who took part in memory of loved ones who died with dementia, said: “It’s good to be with other people going through the same thing and we all know how important today is.”

There are currently 20,000 people with dementia in Northern Ireland.

Alzheimer’s Society research shows that 850,000 people in the UK have a form of dementia. In less than ten years a million people will be living with dementia. This will soar to two million people by 2051.