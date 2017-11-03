Closing Tandragee care home’s ‘concern’ for patients

The owners of the Rathowen Care Home in Tandragee have said work to find alternative accommodation for residents will be “carried out with the highest concern” for patient care.

They said the closure of the privately-run home – which will affect 16 patients and 30 staff – is due to “ongoing difficulties in recruiting and retaining the skilled and experienced nursing staff”.

It will close within the next 28 days after operating for 42 years, with owners Mr and Mrs Watt retiring.

Councillor Paul Berry said it was a “very sad and uncertain time” for those affected.