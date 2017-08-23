Enniskillen care home had failed previous inspections

A care home in Enniskillen that inspectors said was in such “disarray” it must be closed to protect the vulnerable elderly people living there didn’t meet standards on two previous occasions.

Ashbrooke Care Home must close after the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) moved to have its registration revoked following an “urgent inspection” carried out last week.

The Western Trust has said it will rehome Ashbrooke residents within the next nine days.

The RQIA was acting on what its chief executive Olive McLeod called “intelligence” about the home that had come from within the Western Trust.

Ms McLeod, speaking on BBC Radio yesterday morning, said inspectors found a “very strong odour of faeces” in the home, evidence that the elderly patients were not being washed, “substantial weight loss” in patients that had not been addressed, and a host of other failures.

When asked by the News Letter about the RQIA’s decision to close the home on Monday, a spokesperson for the company that runs Ashbrooke Care Home, Runwood Care Homes Limited, pointed to an inspection of the home carried out in May that found satisfactory conditions.

However, it has emerged that multiple inspections had been carried out at Ashbrooke by the RQIA over the course of the past year, with more than one of them highly critical.

A report published by the RQIA following an inspection in November 2016 stated that the home didn’t meet the minimum required standards and “enforcement action” was taken against the home at that time.

Another inspection in January found it still wasn’t meeting minimum standards in some areas.

The November inspection was carried out following “information” the RQIA had received from the Western Trust “in relation to the delivery of care and the day to day operational control of the home”.

The subsequent unannounced inspection found problems with elderly people suffering serious weight loss without evidence of appropriate action being taken. Amongst other failings, the inspectors found evidence that one elderly patient hadn’t been moved for 10 hours when they should have been moved every two in order to prevent ‘pressure damage’, otherwise known as bed sores.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster yesterday morning, Ms McLeod said: “We took enforcement action on that home back in November 2016 and they came back into compliance in February.”