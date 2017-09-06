Final Enniskillen care home residents moved to new accommodation

Alternative accommodation has been found for the last few residents of a care home in Enniskillen that inspectors said was so badly managed it had to be closed down.

The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority moved to revoke the registration of Ashbrooke Care Home last month following an inspection, the first time such immediate action had been taken anywhere in Northern Ireland.

The Western Trust had taken over the home while suitable alternative accommodation was found for its residents.

The Trust confirmed yesterday evening that “suitable accommodation” had now been found for its remaining residents.

The home has now closed.