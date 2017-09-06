Garden unlocks special memories for dementia patients

A new garden for people with dementia opened in east Belfast yesterday, complete with visual aids to rekindle fond memories of days gone by.

The Magical Memory Garden at Palmerston Residential Care Home is the first garden of its kind in the Province and features a caravan to help jog memories of family holidays and a car port and garden shed to allow handimen and women to recall their ‘tinkering’ days.

The garden, which features a number of reminiscence areas, is the first garden of its kind ever created in Northern Ireland

The garden is also home to rabbits and chickens which residents help care for.

Sara McNickle – whose 87-year-old mother Maud Irvine has been at Palmerstown since June last year – said she had been worried for a long time about her mother living on her own and suffering from memory loss.

“Now I can relax knowing that she’s safe and in good company,” she said. “This garden has started mum talking about things I never knew before – her family used to have a caravan in Fermanagh and her aunt had a chicken farm.”

Dementia patient Annie Dawson, 80, who has been at Palmerstown for 13 years, said the new garden was the best thing that has ever happened at the home and she would spend a couple of hours a day in it.

Television personality Sarah Travers who officially opened the garden is an ambassador for The Alzheimer’s Society, and lost her father, Ian Travers, to an aggressive form of dementia in 2013, when he was aged just 67.

The garden has been funded by The Alpha Programme, Groundwork NI, Belfast City Council and Belfast City Airport.