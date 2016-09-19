Golfing sensation Tom McKibbin targets onesie world record for the Northern Ireland Hospice

Teenage Golf sensation Tom McKibbin isn’t content with breaking world records on courses around the world.

The world junior champion tipped to join the likes of Rory McIlory, Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell on the glamorous professional stage; is aiming to enter the Guinness Book of World Records along with another 1,999 invited school pupils this month.

Belfast Royal Academy pupil McKibbin leads Guinness Book attempt in aid of NI Hospice

Tom’s school, Belfast Royal Academy, will host up to 2,000 pupils wearing Onesies on September 30 to challenge the current world record created in China by 1,879 participants last year.

The bid is all in aid of Northern Ireland Hospice’s All For Onesie Party – a fundraising event for the charity that provides palliative care to adults and children in its hospices and in the community.

Tom McKibbin, who at just 13 years of age is an official ambassador of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, said: “This is a great opportunity for pupils to enter the Guinness Book of World Records, have fun and raise vital funds for Northern Ireland Hospice.

“We have a target to beat and I would encourage every pupil – and teacher - to get a Onesie and join in.”

Northern Ireland Hospice is encouraging organisations to create their own All For Onesie fundraising events.

The charity is aiming to raise £155,000 along with the support of U105 Radio – to take overall fundraising with the local station to an amazing £1million from a successful relationship that has spanned seven years.

Every £100 raised enables Northern Ireland Hospice to provide a night of care for a patient. Hospice nurses are there for people when they need them most; helping them to be free from pain and discomfort, and support families caring for their loved one.

NI Hospice’s All For Onesie world record bid organiser Ellen Hillen said: “A number of local schools will be gathering at Belfast Royal Academy and it should make a great spectacle to see so many people in the same place wearing Onesies, and getting Northern Ireland into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“At the same time, this event provides valuable support to Northern Ireland Hospice and its care services.”

To support the campaign and register you All For Onesie party visit www.nihospice.org or call the charity’s Fundraising Team on 028 9077 7123. You can also follow NI Hospice on Twitter @NIHospice #AllForOnesie - and on Facebook.