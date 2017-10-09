Harry joins MoD to put 'mental fitness' at heart of Forces' training

Prince Harry has hailed a new partnership between his Royal Foundation and the Ministry of Defence which aims to place "mental fitness" at the heart of the armed forces' training and support.

He said servicemen and women were "prized assets" which needed to be continually invested in, and should be thought of as high-performance athletes carrying their kit and a rifle.

The former Army officer, who spent 10 years in the forces, said during his time as a soldier physical conditioning was important, with troops warming up before a run or a loaded march, and the same approach should be applied to mental health for servicemen and women.

Speaking at the project's launch, staged at the Ministry of Defence in central London, Harry told invited guests who included Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon: "The military has faced the challenge of dealing with things like post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression.

"But, like many of you in this room, I have come to realise that we can all do more to promote the positive management of our mental health and, in doing so, help prevent some of these issues before they develop.

"This is what the partnership between the MoD and the Royal Foundation is all about - placing mental fitness and mental health at the heart of the training and support provided to the entire defence community."

The joint initiative between the MoD and the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry comes days after the Foundation announced it will invest £2 million for the creation of a start-up company providing digital support to youngsters concerned about their mental well-being.

The partnership is the latest in a series of royal efforts to promote greater understanding and openness around mental health through the work of the Foundation's Heads Together campaign, launched in May last year.

The MoD said the move will build upon a recently launched Government strategy aimed at improving mental health in current military workers, civilian staff, their families and veterans.

The Foundation will now offer advice and resources to improve training, education and information sharing for the whole of the armed forces.

Tobias Ellwood, minister for defence, people and veterans, who served with the Royal Green Jackets, said they were hoping the new project would create a cultural change within the Armed Forces around the issue of promoting mental fitness.

He said: "I remember my time in the Armed Forces, I did a little bit of bayonet training then we were told to think about the consequences of stabbing a sandbag, and that was as close as we got until the next step and we're on the battlefield.

"We have to bear in mind, I was told this 'Grab a man suit and suck it up', these were the phrases that I was shouted at by a colour sergeant.

"It will be very much through the NCOs (non commissioned officers) that we hope that this will embed itself."

Jon White, a former Royal Marines officer, who is project managing the new initiative said they were working on producing an annual video for service personnel that would use education cartoons, and possibly feature veterans and serving military alongside high-profile sports and business people talking about mental health.

Mr White, a triple amputee who lost both legs and his right arm in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2010, said: "What we want to do is get people interested and saying, 'If they're doing it, I want to do it too'."

He said the idea was to catch a problem before it became "a full-blown mental illness" and gave the analogy of a runner dropping out of a training session because of a minor calf injury he did not want to aggravate.

"That's what we're trying to create, this idea they can just speak about it the same way they do their physical fitness," Mr White said.

If a serviceman or woman wants to know more after watching the video, a website is being created with resources for people to explore.

The scheme also aims to develop mental health lectures and training for the courses some officer ranks and enlisted ranks - Corporal, Sergeant and Sergeant Major - have to complete to be promoted.

Mr White, the initiative's project manager, said they hoped to evaluate the scheme in the second half of next year with a pilot project.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael said the new initiative was about the prevention, detection and treatment of mental health issues.

In a speech at the project's launch, he added: "Warfare's often seen in terms of battles of the body. Today we recognise it's also about battles of the mind.

"For those suffering from mental illness, the damage trauma inflicts is no less real for being invisible while the need to address mental, as well as physical shocks, is no less pressing.

"It's not simply that the operational effectiveness of our forces depends on them being healthy outside and in.

"We have a duty of care to all who lay their lives on the line and a moral obligation to all who support them."

An MoD spokesman said the project would be jointly funded by the Royal Foundation and the Ministry of Defence.