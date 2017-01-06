Inspectors praise hygiene standards at Lagan Valley Hospital

Management and staff at Lagan Valley Hospital have been commended by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).

RQIA inspectors have praised the hospital’s Midwifery Led Unit after it scored highly in an unannounced hygiene inspection.

The RQIA - the independent body responsible for monitoring and inspecting the availability and quality of health and social care services in Northern Ireland - carried out its ‘Infection prevention/hygiene unannounced inspection’ at the unit on August 11 last year.

The recently published inspection report reveals that the hospital was compliant with all of the Regional Healthcare Hygiene and Cleanliness standards, and it praises staff for their “excellent knowledge” of infection prevention and control practices.

Seven areas were audited, including the general environment, patient linen, equipment and hygiene practices.

To meet required compliance levels, each area being inspected must score 85 per cent or above. However, Lagan Valley’s Midwifery Led Unit scored between 89 and 98 per cent in all categories, with an impressive average score of 95 per cent.

According to the report, which can be viewed on the RQIA website, the inspectors observed that: “The ward achieved excellent compliance in all standards and is a good model for staff practice in relation to the Regional Healthcare Hygiene and Cleanliness standards.”

Commending staff and management at Lagan Valley on the findings of the inspection, a spokesman for the RQIA said: “Our inspectors found a clutter-free and homely environment, excellent knowledge of best practice in infection prevention, and good adherence to the trust’s dress code policy.

“This inspection resulted in no recommendations from RQIA, and we would encourage staff to continue with the good practice we observed at Lagan Valley.”

Commenting on the report, Lagan Valley MLA Jenny Palmer said: “I’m delighted and reassured with the findings of this report. Well done to management and staff.”