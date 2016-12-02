Jade made the most of short life, funeral told

Jade Smith, who died on Tuesday of suspected meningitis, did more in her short life than many achieve in a lifetime, mourners were told today.

The 22-year-old from Carryduff had taken ill in work on Monday afternoon. That evening she was rushed to hospital when it was established she may have contracted meningitis. She died the next morning.

Jade Smith died after contracting suspected meningitis

Mourners at her funeral dressed in colourful attire this afternoon to celebrate her life.

Rev Stephen Lowry said the former Saintfield High School pupil was “not waiting to live her life, she was living life”.

Jade was a talented nail artist, who had started working in Primark earlier this year. She also did some promotional work for Thompson’s Garage.

Rev Lowry told mourners at the service at St Ignatius’ Parish Church in Carryduff: “Jade enjoyed life to the full and whether being a submissive daughter, a good friend, an able worker, a creative artist, an enthusiastic reveller, or someone who sang through life, she has done more in her 22 years than many who live a full life span.”

She is survived by her mother and father, Kelly and Richard, and younger sister and brother, Megan and Jordan.