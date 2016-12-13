Majority of GPs give backing to plan to break free from NHS

A significant number of GPs in Northern Ireland have indicated their willingness to sign undated resignation letters to the NHS.

The British Medical Association’s general practitioners committee have held a series of meetings throughout Northern Ireland at which the overwhelming majority of GPs who attended said they are willing to begin the process of leaving the health service.

According to BMA’s Dr Tom Black there are fewer GPs in Northern Ireland per head of the population than there were in the 1950s.

He told Radio Ulster’s Talkback that GPs were faced with “huge workloads” and funding shortages.

With the situation critical, GPs may be left with no alternative than to break away from the NHS and begin charging patients.

Meetings have taken place in Belfast, Londonderry, Armagh and Enniskillen, and another is scheduled for Tuesday in Templepatrick.

A spokesperson for GPCNI said at each of the first four meetings over 90% of GPs in attendance said they would sign undated resignation letters to the NHS in order to prevent its complete collapse.