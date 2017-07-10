Many children only learn about HIV once it is too late, says Prince Harry

Prince Harry has said it is "totally absurd" that many children only learn about HIV and Aids once it is too late.

The 32-year-old issued a call to eradicate the stigma surrounding the disease at a discussion group of his Africa-based charity, Sentebale.

Prince Harry meets Tlotlo Moilwa from Botswana who is HIV positive during a visit to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in Bloomsbury, London where he saw the work being undertaken to combat some of the world's most pressing health issues.

During a visit to The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, he said that "education is power".

"To me it is totally absurd that in today's world that young people, the first time they know or the first time they hear anything about HIV and Aids, is probably by the time it is too late," he said.

"HIV needs to be treated exactly the same as any other disease, and between us hopefully we can eradicate the stigma and give these young people an opportunity to stand up."