Mascot Bradley Lowery's condition 'deteriorating fast', says mother

Terminally-ill football mascot Bradley Lowery's condition is "deteriorating fast", his mother has said.

The six-year-old Sunderland fan has the rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma and his winning smile, despite his ordeal, has touched the world of football, and beyond.

An update on Facebook page Bradley Lowery's fight against Neuroblastoma said: "Bradley is deteriorating fast, his temperature is going very high his breathing very fast his oxygen levels low.

"He is sleeping most the time apart from odd times awake. We knew this was coming but we are heart broken beyond words.

"We have been told he could be like this for days it just depends on him and his body."

It was followed by three breaking heart emojis.

The youngster's family, from Blackhall, County Durham, have used social media to regularly update his many thousands of well-wishers around the world about his condition.