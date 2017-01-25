NI GPs on the brink of mass walkout

The absence of a rescue package for general practice in Northern Ireland has led GPs to take serious action which puts them on the cusp of leaving the NHS.

A vote was taken by the British Medical Association’s Northern Ireland General Practitioners Committee (NIGPC) to proceed with collecting undated resignations, a move which could lead to patients having to pay for treatment should GPs begin operating privately.

The union says the decision follows the failure of the Department of Health to announce a rescue package for general practice which had been agreed in principle before Christmas.

The collapse of Stormont was cited as a key factor in “losing momentum”.

NIGPC chair Dr Tom Black said the decision to proceed with undated resignations was taken “with deep regret” but GPs had been left with “no choice but to act”.

“General practice is on the brink in Northern Ireland and we feel we have no alternative to proceed with collecting undated resignations from our members,” he said.

“Continued inaction to save general practice has forced us into this situation. The work of the Northern Ireland government may have stalled, but the need to provide safe and efficient healthcare to patients has not stalled.

“General practice is being delivered under unsustainable conditions that we can no longer tolerate.”

A GP’s undated resignation gives notice that they wish to end their contractual arrangement with the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB).

The letters will be held by the British Medical Association (BMA) until enough are gathered to submit them en masse to the Department of Health.

NIGPC are currently developing a ‘plan B’ that would outline how services would be delivered to patients outside of the Department of Health/National Health Service system.

“When implemented, plan B will mean everyone will still be able to see their GP although they may be charged a fee for this,” explained the BMA.

The Royal College of General Practitioners NI chair Dr Grainne Doran said the NIGPC’s vote was a “significant decision”.

She said: “It is regrettable that the lack of investment and action from the government has brought us to this point.”

Dr Doran added: “This crisis can still be averted. We ask the government to take immediate action to support general practice and ensure patients have sustainable services going forward.”