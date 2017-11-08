Northern Ireland charity raises fibromyalgia awareness at QFT

Hope 4 ME and Fibro Northern Ireland, a registered charity supporting all patients suffering from ME and Fibromyalgia, is offering free tickets and information packs, to medical students wishing to attend an event this weekend which brings awareness to the conditions.

Queen’s Film Theatre, is hosting two screenings of Unrest, a Sundance award-winning film by Jennifer Brea on November 11 and 12 with Saturday’s screening also including a panel discussion.

The Queen's Film Theatre

The movie follows 28 year-old Jennifer Brea, who is working on her PhD at Harvard and months away from marrying the love of her life when she gets a mysterious fever that leaves her bedridden and looking for answers.

Disbelieved by doctors yet determined to live, she turns her camera on herself and discovers a hidden world of millions confined to their homes and bedrooms by ME, commonly known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

Unrest is also a global story about an international community of patients with a serious, life-altering illness — millions suffering invisibly and left at the margins of medicine and science.

The film launches with an attached social impact campaign, Time for Unrest, which aims to increase the public’s knowledge of this little known disease, mobilize the patient and ally community, encourage empathetic care from medical practitioners, and encourage more research in countries throughout the world.

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) is a systemic neuroimmunecondition characterised by post-exertional malaise (a severe worsening of symptoms after even minimal exertion). It causes dysregulation of both the immune system and the nervous system.

The effects of ME are devastating enough to leave 25 per cent of patients housebound or bed-bound. In many parts of the world, it is commonly known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

A representative from Hope 4 ME & fibro Northern Ireland explained, “We have been providing educational accredited conferences, for both professionals and patients since 2011.

“We bring international ME experts to Northern Ireland to liaise with healthcare providers and decision makers, health commissioners, GPs, MPs and MLAs.” To learn more about the film and campaign visit timeforunrest.org or on social media, post using #timeforunrest.