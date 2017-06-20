Omagh Hospital complex opens its doors to patients

A new £105m hospital has opened its doors in Co Tyrone, signalling a fresh chapter for thousands of patients who are set to benefit from the facility.

The Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex provides a range of hospital and community healthcare services together in one place.

Patients and staff transfer to the newly opened Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex

The modern facility replaces the 118-year-old Tyrone County Hospital, which closed its doors for the last time today.

The four GP practices currently based at Omagh Health Centre will also transfer to the new hospital on Monday, with all primary, secondary and community healthcare services located within the one building.

The site will also include community mental health services, podiatry, family planning, community dental, paediatric physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

Western Trust director of acute hospital Geraldine McKay said: “The opening of this new hospital and primary care complex is a very exciting time for staff, patients and the wider community.

“The complex is now officially open and we are committed to providing high-quality care in this tremendous new facility.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this project and those who have worked tirelessly to make this happen ensuring a seamless transition from the Tyrone County Hospital to their new surroundings.”

Professor Ronan O’Hare, consultant anaesthetist and assistant director of the South West Acute Hospital and Omagh Hospitals, said: “I am incredibly proud of what our staff have achieved during today’s move, which marks a new and exciting chapter in the history of health services in the west.

“We will always recognise the immense contribution the Tyrone County Hospital has made to the community over the years and we are mindful of this.

“Excitement though has taken over as staff look forward to providing services in our new hospital.”