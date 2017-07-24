Parents end court fight over terminally-ill Charlie Gard

Charlie Gard's parents have ended their legal fight over treatment for the terminally-ill baby.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates announced their decision as a High Court judge was preparing to oversee the latest round of a five-month legal battle.

Charlie Gard

Mr Justice Francis had been scheduled to analyse what the couple said was fresh evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

A lawyer representing Charlie's parents told Mr Justice Francis that "time had run out".

"This case is now about time," said their barrister Grant Armstrong, adding: "Sadly time has run out."

Mr Armstrong said Charlie's parents had made a decision following the latest medical reports and scans.

Charlie Gard's parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in London ahead of the latest High Court hearing in a five-month legal battle over whether the terminally-ill baby should be treated by a specialist in America

Mr Armstrong said damage to Charlie's muscle and tissue was irreversible.

"The parents' worst fears have been confirmed," he said

"It is now too late to treat Charlie."