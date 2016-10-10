PSNI welcomes return to work of Clodagh Dunlop after battle with locked in syndrome

Police in Foyle have hailed the return to work of 37-year-old Constable Clodagh Dunlop today - after her “incredible battle over locked in syndrome”.

A post on PSNI Foyle Facebook page said: “Today is a pretty momentous day as we welcome Clodagh Dunlop back to work after an 18 month absence.

“Many of you have been following Clodagh’s progress since suffering a stroke which resulted in ‘locked-in’ syndrome.

“Clodagh has been a true inspiration as she has defied the odds. She may also be the world’s first sufferer from ‘locked-in’ syndrome to return to work within 18 months.”

The post adds that thoughout her “incredibly challenging time” Clodagh managed to keep her “infectious smile which has now become her trademark”.

Screenshot of PSNI Foyle Facebook page

According to the post Clodagh will now be playing “a meaningful role Keeping People Safe in Derry & Strabane, with a particular focus on drugs”.

Thanking those who supported Clodagh during her recovery, the post said: “We would like to thank all those who have offered words of support and encouragement to Clodagh or helped in her recovery. We know there are still challenges ahead but we also know that Clodagh has demonstrated the motivation, tenacity and courage to take them all on.”