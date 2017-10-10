Royals' mental health campaign extended into schools and the workplace

Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge have announced they will expand their Heads Together mental health campaign into schools and the workplace.

Speaking during a St James's Palace reception staged to mark World Mental Health Day and thank those involved in the campaign, Harry said they would be taking their initiative further.

Harry was himself thanked by one enthusiastic fan - Cooper, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever - who licked the Prince when he was introduced by his owner Phillip Eaglesham.

The Heads Together campaign was spearheaded by William, Kate and Harry and aims to encourage people to ease their mental health issues by talking about them or providing a sympathetic ear for those in need.

The Prince told the guests: "Yesterday we announced a new partnership with the Ministry of Defence that will see the entire defence community - servicemen and women, veterans, and the MoD civilian population - get better information and training on mental health and mental fitness.

"In the months ahead, we will announce new partnerships to support better conversations in schools and workplaces.

"All of this work is proving that two heads - or three, or four, or more - really are better than one. Our charity partners are constantly coming up with new ideas that are only possible through collaboration.

"When we work together, we are greater than the sum of our parts. And we can achieve extraordinary things."

