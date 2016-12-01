SDLP MP undergoes HIV test for World AIDS Day

SDLP MP Mark Durkan has had himself tested for HIV in a bid to raise awareness of the importance of attempting to diagnose the condition.

The Foyle politician made the gesture in Westminster to co-incide with World AIDS Day, which fell on Wedesday.

London’s Bloomsbury HIV Clinic provided HIV testing to MPs at Parliament during a gathering yesterday.

A statement from Mr Durkan said that 13% of people with HIV in the UK “are unaware of their status and therefore not getting the care they need”, and increasing the likelihood they could pass the illness on.

He said: “Encouraging people to take a test, and to access highly effective treatment if needed, is more important than ever. The test is fast and simple – and one of the best weapons we have to stop the spread of HIV.

“An HIV test can be taken at home, at the hospital, at your GP surgery, at a sexual health clinic; almost anywhere you want to take it. It is not something to be feared.”