Teenage cancer patient back in hospital after Hurricane Harvey encounter

An Irish teenager caught up in Hurricane Harvey while undergoing specialist cancer treatment is back in hospital after being stranded in the floods.

Shauntelle Tynan had to hold out for rescue in her apartment in Houston, Texas, after 5ft of water surrounded the complex, stopping her from travelling for a vital blood transfusion.

After hours of waiting and several 911 calls, the 19-year-old was brought to Texas Children's Hospital for treatment for the side-effects of her last round of intensive chemotherapy.

Her mother Leona spoke online of her relief after a weather window opened for her daughter's transfer before the next deluge hits the city.

She said: "So relieved she will be out of danger and can get treatment!!! Thank you all so, so very much for helping us!"

Mrs Tynan remained in the apartment with her six-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

US president Donald Trump will visit southern Texas on Tuesday amid warnings that catastrophic flooding will persist in the Houston region in the coming days.

At least eight people were reported to have died, including four children and their elderly great-grandparents as they tried to flee while thousands of residents remained stranded in the city.

Miss Tynan has been in Houston for several months. She was diagnosed nearly two years ago with a rare form of multi-system Histiocytosis X/Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH).

Since her diagnosis, the cancer has spread to her gastrointestinal system, colon and skin.

The teenager set a record for the most successful appeal for cancer treatment funding earlier this year after online posts went viral.

She raised more than 700,000 euro (£594,000) to allow her family to cover at least a year of potentially life-saving care in Houston.

Miss Tynan, from Co Carlow in the Irish Republic, has been told by her Texas-based doctor that her chances of recovery depend on how long she can spend in the US.

Her mother later told Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTE Radio that Irishman Danny Carroll and a friend had rescued her daughter using a truck.

Mrs Tynan said there was a lull in the torrential rain and when floods had subsided to about 2ft in depth - about half the level they had peaked at - the men used their vehicle to find a passable route to the hospital.

"We were starting to panic. Shauntelle was really needing to go to hospital," Mrs Tynan said.

"As soon as they came, the emergency services rang to say they were on the way.

"It's a big thanks to him and people like him."

Mrs Tynan said she expects to get to see her daughter in hospital on Thursday or Friday.